Enga PHA announce new chairman

He is from Titip village, Wage Rural Local Level Government in Kandep District.

Kenneth, who possesses Science and Commerce in Accounting degrees from the University of Papua New Guinea, has replaced outgoing chairman, Ambassador Evan Paki, from Lenki village near Wabag town, also Enga Province.

Kenneth’s appointment is for a period of three years.

The other members of the new board include human rights advocate and USA-based humanitarian organisation, Tribal Foundation country representative, Ruth Kissam, local businessman Paul Kurai, Barry Ropa from the Department of Health, Dr Isaac Asa, Terry Kome, Bob Angaun, Bishop Justin Aen of the Catholic Diocese of Enga and Provincial Administrator, Dr Samson Amean, as ex-officio member.

The National Executive Council endorsed their appointments on April 25, 2022.

Enga Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas congratulated the new chairman and members of the board after they were sworn in at the Malyam Hotel last Friday.

He said that with the new state-of-the-art hospital near completion, the board has a mammoth task to think outside the box to make decisions in line with the expectations of the “most modern health facility”.

He also told senior officials from the Department of Health to allow the provincial government to reflect funding allocations for EPHA in the normal budgetary and procurement process.

Under the existing finance management arrangement, the funds earmarked for health care in the provinces are being procured by the Health Department office in Port Moresby in isolation from the provincial budgetary and procurement process.

“The current arrangement where finances of the EPHA are being handled direct from Port Moresby should change to allow for the provincial budgetary and procurement process to account for every money that comes into the province,” he said.

Kenneth thanked the Enga Provincial Government for recommending him for the appointment.

“My appointment comes with a big challenge to meet the expectations of health care in the province, mainly with the world class health service that our new hospital is expected to deliver to the public,” said the new board chairman.

“However, with the experience that the new board has with key expertise from various professions, I am sure we will strive together to deliver what is required of us.”