ENB planning board challenged

Speaking on behalf of the ENB Governor at the swearing in program, on June 3rd, for the 16 board members, was Chairman of the Lands and Physical Planning, Forestry, Mining, Energy and Resettlement in the Provincial Executive Council (PEC) and President of Kombiu LLG, Michael Warium.

He encouraged the new board members to perform their roles and responsibilities with due diligence.

Warium said the two-day induction last week has set the basis for the board members to perform their duties, adding that continuous improvement is required to maintain the standard of the Provincial Physical Planning Office and the functions of the Board itself.

He further said the newly sworn-in board is now tasked with ensuring that developments in the province are compliant to regulatory processes, with consideration of the people’s welfare and safety.

The new board comprises of chairman and Acting ENB Provincial Administrator Levi Mano, Deputy Chairman and Kokopo City Manager, Freddy Lemeki, two provincial sector advisors, Rabaul Urban and Central Gazelle LLG managers, the Provincial Police Commander, branch managers for Water PNG and PNG Power, two members from the ENB Chamber of Commerce, and Churches, Settlements, Sports and Professionals representatives in the province.

Acting ENB PA, Levi Mano, assured the Acting Physical Planner that the board will try its best to comply with laws on how to further develop the province.

Provincial Lands Advisor Joyce Guan also acknowledged previous and present board members for their time and commitment.

She reminded those that gathered for the program, that the ENB Physical Planning Board is in category A and is used as a model in other centres, by the Office of the Physical Planning, hence there needs to be a collaborative effort from all stakeholders to maintain the board’s consistent performance.