ELCPNG Preps For 33rd Synod

Head Bishop, Reverend Dr Jack Urame, said the 2022 synod will be hosted by the Papua district in Port Moresby, and the 33rd Synod Central Committee is working hard to ensure a successful week-long event.

When speaking to media at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG headquarters at Ampo, Lae, Reverend Dr Urame said they are excited and looking forward to the 33rd synod, which will be held from January 9th to 15th.

ELC PNG has over 1.2 million followers in the 17 districts of the Church. These include 15 in mainland New Guinea, 1 in New Guinea Islands and 1 covering the Southern Region.

Normally, Rev Dr Urame said the synod, which is the highest policy decision making body of the church, is hosted in the remote districts.

“But this time it’s going to be held in Port Moresby, in the city, and that is why it’s going to be a little bit different because of the transport, infrastructure issues and how the synod is going to be arranged.”

The head bishop said the synod will be hosted at the Sir John Guise Stadium, while 50 delegates are expected from each of the 17 districts, which is equivalent to 850 attendees. The number of participants, however, is expected to exceed 1,000 considering dignitaries, observers and guests will also attend.

With a turnout of that magnitude, church secretary, Bernard Kaisom, said approval has been sought from the office of the pandemic controller.

“We’ve already established contact with the pandemic controller and informed them of the likelihood of the synod happening,” he said.

“They’ve responded positively so we’re planning all the COVID control measures and because the Sir John Guise indoor stadium is big, we will police all the COVID control measures.”

A synod is held every two years. In 2020, the event was hosted by Boana district in Morobe Province.

A synod is where decisions and resolutions are passed for implementation.