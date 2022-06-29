Edai Centro Nears Completion

Its reputation of a tranquil and secure ambience is living up to the developer’s vision of urban living re-defined.

Since its construction in 2014, the savannah land has now undergone transformation and this township now houses 300 families with early childhood education learning classes within the neighborhood, mini-market stocks, bakery, and a vegetable and fish market.

Development of Edai Centro, the first gated and guarded housing estate will be completed shortly. The next launch will be West Side Estate, a gated compound of around 200 individual standalone high set two and three bedroom houses on 10 hectares of Edai Town land.

Boera Holdings Ltd, the community company shareholder that hold Edai Town State Leases, was represented during an investment signing with landowners from Western Province. Company Chairman, Sir Moi Avei, shared that the township is becoming a somewhat safe and clean environment to live in.

Edai town management has requested the banks to consider reducing their home loan equity requirement for first time house buyers so as to create an opportunity for more Papua New Guineans to own a home.

A preliminary survey is currently underway to establish the preference of aspiring families who wish to take the step towards home ownership in Westside Estate.