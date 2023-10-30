DPM Rosso commends Defence appointment

Lieutenant Colonel Boniface Aruma from the PNG Defence Force (PNGDF) will become deputy commander of 3rd Brigade in Townsville, Australia's largest garrison city, from next year.

Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso has extended his warmest congratulations and commendations to Lieutenant Colonel Boniface Aruma for his historic appointment.

This groundbreaking move aims to strengthen the military ties between PNG and Australia, enhancing collaboration and regional security.

Lt Colonel Aruma, a distinguished officer in the PNGDF for 27 years, has Master's Degrees in International Relations and Defence Studies from the Deakin and Australian National Universities respectively.

"Lt Colonel Boniface Aruma's appointment to this prestigious position is a testament to the professionalism, skills, and dedication of our defence force personnel. It is also a testament to the deepening collaboration between PNG and Australia in defence and security matters. We are immensely proud of his accomplishments, and we have every confidence in his ability to excel in this new role,” Rosso said.

Australian Defence analysts say this move sends a powerful message of solidarity to the Pacific has Australia has never appointed an officer from the Pacific to such a senior role and this appointment will give a greater appreciation of how PNGDF undertake strategic planning, operational and tactical activities.

DPM Rosso also highlighted the broader significance of this move, saying, "PNG recognizes the importance of maintaining strong, strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

“We are committed to working closely together with our Australian counterparts to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the Pacific region."

“The Government and people of PNG are thrilled for Lieutenant Colonel Boniface Aruma's achievement, and we express our congratulations and best wishes as he embarks on this new senior role,” said Rosso.