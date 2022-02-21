Dabaris Oust Buria Reds

During play at the Moresby South Stadium on Saturday, the referee and touch-judges missed the attempted pass by Pepena, which led to the Reds being penalized in extra time.

From a penalty on the 40-metre mark, a quick passage of play resulted in the match winner by Lega Batia on the left edge, sinking the hopes of the Lealea village team.

The Dabaris Bartholomew Evi scored a double with his first try runaway which Batia converted to put them in front 6- 0 in the 13th mark.

Batia then kicked a penalty goal to increase it to 8- 0.

Evi crossed over wide-out for his second try to make it respectable 12- 0 in the 22nd minute.

But with 10 minutes remaining, Buria Reds Avuru Nou crashed over for an unconverted try to trail 4- 12.

On the 35th minute, Morea Tau sliced through the Dabari defence and Morea Heni Jr converted and going to interval 10- 12.

The second stanza was riddled with errors especially drop balls that denied both sides.

The Reds had two good opportunities but the lack of experience by the ball runners showed out, with kick and chase tactics showing up on the second tackle.

After the match, the Reds coach said inconsistency by the match referee and touch judge had cost his team the game “we accepted the decision but match officials must improve on their rulings now in the remaining playoffs and grand final. Captain Maino Kari added that it was an unfortunate decision that hurt his team in the end “It is uncalled for but it’s all in the game but we will prepare for next season.”

Dabaris coach Moses Matuka said it was a close one and lucky to get away in the extra time “this is gone and now we have to prepare and look forward for the preliminary final against big guns Moresby South Blacks this Saturday.’