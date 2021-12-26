Cult Manhunt Stopped

According to police officers who are part of the operation, they were flown back to Saidor Station where they will reside there and wait for instructions on whether or not to continue the operation.
Team leader Inspector Steven Yalamu, said so far they have done well, having rescued a family that was held hostage in a cult house in Nankina Valley. Inspector Yalamu said they also rescued the man who had his hand chopped off by cult members. He was airlifted to Madang to for further medical assistance. Police also rescued another man who was on his way to meet with the cult group to pay them some money. The exchange did not take place because the parties heard a copper approaching. The man later explained to police what had happened.
Yalamu would very much like the operation to continue because the cult group is still active in the area, and they need to be stopped.
Northern Command Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Peter Guinness stated earlier that the operation will need chopper to airlift policemen from one location to another because of the geographical setting of the villages. He said if the police officers want to move from one village to another it will take them more than five hours on foot. By then the cult group would’ve moved to another location.
The Northern Mobile Group police officers were flown, free of charge, by Manalos Aviation to Mibu Village to help the Madang based officer in the manhunt for the cult group.
Madang provincial police commander acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang also stated that they need the support to carry on the operation. He said the gang will continue if police withdraw.
“The villagers were in fear when the police arrived. If police leave, we are expecting something worse to happen because some threats (have) been sent to villagers who were accommodating the police. The missionaries were also threatened because they posted on the social media, which prompted police to go there,” Rubiang said.