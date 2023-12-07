Court grants Paraka’s leave application

Presided over by Justice David Cannings as single judge, Cannings has granted the application based on the strong conviction from Paraka after he presented valid augments before the court.

Some of his convictions is due to lack of evidence, and the constitutional right he has to review the decision of the National Court to the Supreme Court, of which was bridge because the judge who made the ruling did not take these approaches before sentencing Paraka.

After hearing Paraka’s statement, Cannings referred to his decision on a similar case and made the ruling based on his decision from the case taking a new approach to Paraka’s case.

“What I said in that judgement was something I think that was not said before by a judge in the supreme court ramping with the judgement of whether or not the prisoner should appeal against sentenced. I borrowed from my own judgement and I will follow my own judgement for an approach that should be taken in this application,” he said

“What I said in that case was that there should be a presumption in favor of granting leave for a prisoner who appeal against sentence,” he said.

Cannings said the reasons to that falls under section 37 of the Constitution which states the right of a prisoner to have their sentence review by a higher court.

“The other reason I took to grant the leave is because a prisoner sentence by the national court have one opportunity to appeal by a higher court,” he said

He said the other approach is that the public prosecutor has the right without any requirement to obtain leave under the supreme court act against the sentence.

“The 20 years sentence of Parka was impose on him without giving him ample time to appeal because he has a right to appeal,” he said.

However, these approaches were not taken by the judge whom made the ruling to sentence Paraka on October 04th 2023 to 20 years on five counts of misappropriation of K162million public monies.

Therefore, based on his augments and facts before the court, Caninings rule to grant Paraka the leave into his application.