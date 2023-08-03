Council calls for media personnel protection

This follows the injuring of a broadcast journalist and her cameraman by a stray bullet fired during an eviction exercise at 9-mile in Port Moresby on Wednesday.

The bullet grazed the camera operator, and entered into the right forearm of the female journalist.

Both were part of a media contingent attending a PNG Power event at the Edevu Hydro Dam. the event included a tour to Moitaka Power Plant where the incident occurred.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

The council stands ready to work with police and other law enforcement agencies on how media can be protected, rather than getting caught in the crossfire.