Connect PNG policy update

Works Minister, Michael Nali said this would provide a strategic pathway of implementing the National Economic Corridor Development Plan that will connect services and economic opportunities to over six million people by 2050.

He said the Policy Agenda comprises rehabilitation and reconstruction of the debilitated sections of the existing road networks due to chronic maintenance negligence by previous governments and then construct the Missing Link Road Sections.

The Policy Vehicle through which the Government intends to achieve this Policy Agenda for 100 percent Road Connectivity for PNG by 2040, is through its signature policy of Connect Road Infrastructure Development Programme 2020-2040 approved in 2020.

“The planned investments in key economic lifeline road networks under this signature policy will have tremendous impact on all aspects of the country creating significant opportunities for socio-economic development,” Minister Nali said.

He said this level of development would substantially reduce poverty levels, raise the living standards of the majority of the population, generating immense opportunities for employment and ultimately raising the country’s Human Development Index and placing it as a middle-income country.

In terms of the 20-year rolling programme for K20 billion, the Government will develop, rebuild and sustain 16,200km of strategic roads comprising 4200km of Priority National Roads, 1800km of strategic missing link roads (new road constructions), 9000km of provincial and district roads, and 2000meters of bridges.

“These road infrastructure developments are aligned to all aspects of the economy generating both short term and long-term benefits that have the potential to help PNG recover from the adverse impacts of COVID 19 pandemic.”