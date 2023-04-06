Collaborating for Evidence-Based Policies

William said that the challenge for their team, working in the board’s space and board’s office, is to fully understand and implement the intent of the MoA they have signed.

He believes that evidence-based policies are essential for the country to grow, and that collaboration and data-driven decision-making are critical components of achieving this goal.

“And like the two gentlemen were saying, real data evidence form evidence based policy and I’m really happy that we have now done this MoU for us to collaborate more and move forward, we all serving a country, you know our stakeholder is our country and our people.

“So congratulation again and I think we are going to work more. We’ve been talking when we got in the office about all of government approach and moving the industry forward especially in our space and this is part of it,” William said.