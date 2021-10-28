Cocoa Board Marks Pinktober

Today, Thursday October 28, female staff wore the pink ribbon badge to show their support and attended a one-day awareness focused on women’s health and well-being.

Sr Christine Atu from the PNG Family Health Association was invited to conduct awareness on breast cancer and took the opportunity to make awareness on COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination.

She said awareness and knowledge on preventing breast cancer needed to be disseminated widely and effectively in the country.

Sr Christine said many women in PNG died from cancer due to lack of awareness on how to prevent it.

She said: It is important to get medical attention immediately if lumps, rashes, growths and abnormal discharges from the nipple appear, as this is the first stage and can be treated in the country.”

The second stage is when sores, lumps and rashes get bigger and need overseas treatment, and the third and fourth stages are when the infection get completely out of control and affect other parts of the body. This is when it has gone way beyond lifesaving treatment.

“Your breasts are important and you need to have them checked regularly for abnormalities. Do not be ashamed to have them checked by doctors or nurses because they are there to help you,” Sr Christine said.

Candles were lit to remember those that had passed away from cancer.

Assistance Economics Manager, Claire Parik urged her colleagues to be aware as cancer is real and that prevention is better than cure.

She urged her staff to live healthy lifestyles in order to reduce the risk of developing cancer.

