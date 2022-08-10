Coalition Partners Congratulate Marape

United Resource Party leader, William Duma and National Alliance (NA) Party leader Allan Bird accompanied the Prime Minister to the Government House for his swearing-in ceremony yesterday, Tuesday, August 10th.

“On behalf of the United Resource Party, I’d like to congratulate the member for Tari-Pori for being re-elected again to the 11th Parliament. I’d also like to congratulate the PANGU Pati executives and members of the PANGU Pati for returning the largest members of Parliament to enable us to elect Mr Marape as our Prime Minister,” said Duma.

NA Party leader, Bird reaffirmed that the coalition partners went into elections with an agreement and the relationship remains intact.

“We will continue the work that we left off in the last Parliament. We will stand behind the Prime Minister and support him,” added Governor Bird.

Meanwhile, the coalition partners in the 11th Parliament lead by PANGU Pati include; Social Democratic Party, United Resource Party, United Labour Party, Liberal Party, People’s Reform Party, People’s Party, National Alliance Party, Melanesian Alliance Party, People’s First Party, Allegiance Party, PNG Greens Party and Independent candidates.