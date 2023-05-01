Coalition hosts first meet in Lae

The event was co-hosted by the Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The April 24th meeting was attended by 46 community-based organisations and industry representatives, including the PNG Council of Churches, Trade Union Congress and the media, and 18 members of the LCCI representing the business sector.

In his opening remarks at the CCAC 1st National Meeting, co-chair, Neville Choi, spoke about the CCAC, saying at its core, the CCAC is a model for national unity against corruption.

“While all organisations represented at the meeting are doing great work in specific sectors of their communities, the CCAC presents itself as a platform through which organisations can come together and present a unified voice against corruption.”

Participants engaged in active discussions on issues of high national impact and urgency. The key issues shared at the meeting, amongst others, were, the conduct of elections and how we can improve, government procurement and improving the performance of the public service, the growing levels of violence in our communities and importance of free and independent media.

The recommendations from the CCAC meeting will be articulated into a consolidated list of priorities which will form the work plan that will be shared with the coalition.

A steering committee has been set up to lead the work plan and drive awareness and attention on these issues nationally.

The CCAC meeting was made possible with the support of the UNDP under the European Union funded PNG Anti-Corruption Project and the Media for Development Initiative.

The Coalition’s operations, its agenda and priorities will be determined by CCAC members.

Any organisations interested in joining the CCAC can contact secretariat on email address, barbra.ruin@transparencypng.org.pg