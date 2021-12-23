Cellmoni And MiBank Conduct Awareness In NCD

MSME owners had the opportunity to open their MiBank accounts and were trained on how to use CellMoni in their day-to-day transactions. They were also shown how to repay their loans, add to their Savings and contribute to their Eda Supa using CellMoni.

If you wish for our teams to visit your community, please contact us on cellmoni.support@digicelgroup.com or call our Customer Care team on 888.

CellMoni is a Digicel service that allows customers to receive, store and spend money using their mobile phone.

CellMoni turns your Digicel mobile phone into a digital wallet.

Now with CellMoni, Digicel customers can buy airtime, make payments and take control of their finances.

It’s safe, secure and convenient.

To activate your CellMoni wallet, dial *888# or call our customer care on 888 for assistance and more information.