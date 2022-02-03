Cabin Crew And Staff Ill

Both airlines issued media statements, apologizing to the traveling public of the flight disruptions.

Each has stated that the wet weather conditions have contributed to staff falling ill.

Both also state that they are doing everything they can to manage the situation without compromising safe operations.

PNG Air Customers with existing tickets will be accommodated on the next available flight and will be contacted by Call Centre with details of the flight changes.

Air Niugini also said passengers in Lae, Hagen, Madang and other ports, who were not able to fly out, will be accommodated on the next available flight.

Both Airlines have expressed regret and the inconvenience caused to travelers, however maintain that the safety of passengers and airline employees is of paramount importance.