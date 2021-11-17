Businesses donate to Children’s ward

The most recent support came from local business houses, who donated gifts and cash worth around K16,000. It was given to the Children’s ward.

According to Vumoga Kimisopa from Label Group of Companies, the donation came from the proceedings from an auction held by the Kolos Festival in mid-September with a number of local business houses participating.

Local business houses who raised the funds together are Labels Group of Company, Brian Bell, Steak House, New Guinea Highlands Coffee, Arabica Coffee Company, Hot Spot Investment, New Century Investment and Bintangor Trading. They had held a Kolos Festival to raise the money.

Kimisopa presented the donation to the Goroka Provincial Hospital on behalf of the business houses.

The gifts included toiletries, linens, and a refrigerator to the Children’s Ward. Provincial Health Authority CEO, Dr. Joseph Apa received the items. With him were members of the EHPHA including Dr. Kapiro Kendaura, Director for Curative health services, and Manager of Goroka Provincial Hospital, Dr. Pomuso Warima. Head of Pediatric and Children’s ward, Dr. Casparia Mond also brought along mothers with their infant babies to witness the ceremony.

Kimisopa pledged the support of the business community to the doctors, saying that the community will assist them so they can continue to serve the people.

She said the materials were purchased based on the advice of the doctors and nurses of the Pediatric Ward. K1600 was spent on the needs of infants such as baby baths, baskets, napkins, and hot water bottles.

They spent almost K8,000 on the refrigerator, curtains for the doctors and electrical appliances for both the doctors and patients to use. The remaining funds were given to Dr Mond.

Dr. Kendaura was happy with the donation, saying 80 percent of the population in the province come from rural settings and many parents struggle to provide for their children.