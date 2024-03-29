Buin FM shuts down permanently

Vital broadcast equipment at the transmitter and studio in Buin town was destroyed last night amidst the chaos, rendering the station inoperable.

Established in 2016 and commissioned in 2017, Buin FM has been a vital service for the people of South Bougainville despite lacking local sponsors.

Its operations have relied on support from sponsors in Buka, Port Moresby, Rabaul, and Australia through ABC. However, the recent destruction has forced the station to cease operations indefinitely.

Although Buin FM's reach extended to Buka and Arawa, plans to further expand to Bana and Torokina are now in jeopardy due to the devastating setback.

The station, known for its community focus had garnered international support including financial backing from UNESCO and the German Government.

Buin FM has been recognized for its contributions over the years, winning a Pacific Award for Communication and Social Change in 2009.

Despite facing numerous challenges including lightning damage shortly after its launch in 2017, the station persevered until the recent catastrophic event.

The full extent of the damage is yet to be assessed, with authorities unable to physically inspect the premises due to safety concerns. The loss includes shared equipment and facilities with Telikom and NBC in Buin town.

As Buin FM mourns its closure, neighbouring transmitters in Buka and Arawa will remain silent over the weekend to remember the station's legacy.

Despite the adversity, Buin FM's commitment to its community remains unwavering, echoing a message of peace during this difficult time.