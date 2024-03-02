BSP Boosts Hiri Moale Festival

The cheque was ceremoniously presented to the festival's organizing committee today, Friday, 1st March 2024, at Ravalian Haus in Port Moresby by BSP Group Chief Executive Officer Mark Robinson.

Rooted in the historical trade voyages between the Motuan people of Central Province and those of Gulf Province, the Hiri Moale Festival stands as a testament to Papua New Guinea's rich cultural tapestry. Featuring traditional dances, exhilarating canoe races, and captivating handicraft displays, the festival embodies the essence of Motuan heritage.

2024 marks a significant milestone for the festival, commemorating fifty years since its inception under the visionary leadership of Janetta Douglas, MBE. Janetta, a pioneering advocate for PNG's tourism industry, dedicated herself to preserving the cultural legacy of its people.

Expressing BSP's enduring support for cultural endeavors, CEO Mark Robinson remarked, "BSP has a longstanding tradition of championing cultural initiatives, not only within Papua New Guinea but across the broader Pacific community."

He highlighted the festival's pivotal role in fostering unity and promoting tourism, emphasizing its invaluable contribution to intergenerational cultural exchange.

In attendance to accept the donation on behalf of the organizing committee were Molly O'Rourke and the reigning 2023 Hiri Hanenamo, Kimjosh Damuri.