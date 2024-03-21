Bitapaka LLG president seat still vacant

The LLG was left without a political head after the resignation of its former president to contest the 2022 National General Elections.

The former LLG president Cosmas Bauk, was also the Ward Member for Korai and thus, his resignation in 2022 left a vacancy at both the ward and the LLG.

Bitapaka LLG Manager Nyros Aume, said attempts by relevant provincial authorities to mobilise the 21 Ward Members of the 22 wards in the LLG to conduct a by-election for a Ward Member for Korai and then, the LLG President, were not fruitful.

He said vice president and Ratavul Ward Member Joachim Ronga has been acting in the LLG president’s seat since 2022,.

“However, Mr. Ronga can only sit in the Kokopo City Authority (KCA) as an observer but does not attend the provincial assembly. So it is difficult without a political head to air and raise our issues and concerns at the district and provincial level,” Aume said.

Aume further stated that the District Administrator and KCA CEO do assist the LLG administration.

“Currently under the LLG, we have three wards without Ward Members, which includes Malakuna, Bilur-Karu and Korai and Ward Recorders are running the affairs of the ward.”

Hence Aume said with the upcoming 2024 LLG Elections, he hopes that the people of Bitapaka can vote in genuine people who can provide the leadership needed in the LLG and at their respective wards.