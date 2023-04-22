Benefits of multiple entry visa

Chief Migration Officer, Stanis Hulahau said it requires multiple applications per year, and currently, individuals with a 30-day visa must exit the country and reapply for a new visa if they wish to stay longer.

However, the introduction of the Multiple Entry Visa allows individuals to travel multiple times within a 12-month period and stay for up to 60 days per visit, avoiding the inconvenience of having to leave and reapply every 30 days.

This visa is beneficial for trade and investment and can generate foreign exchange for the country. Overall, the Multiple Entry Visa has numerous benefits for various activities within the country.