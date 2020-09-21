BeLit Campaign launched

The campaign is called “BeLit” focused on raising awareness on the importance of literacy in the country.

Better education is the key to societal and global productivity. PNG’s biggest telecommunication company, Digicel PNG and Digicel Foundation has declared to help improve the literacy rate in the country.

In doing so, the Digicel’s business arm, Digicel Foundation and the Library-For-All have partnered together to run a 2 weeks campaign.

Digicel Foundation CEO Serena Sassingian said Digicel subscribers around the country can download the Library-For-All App to access a wide range of reading books online.

“To kick start this campaign, we had the privileged of working with Library-For-All and have managed under the support of Digicel PNG who have very generously come on to help us launch this two week campaign allowing children, parents, teachers and people all over the country who are subscribers of the Digicel network to download the Library-For-All App and to use that as an opportunity to go on and access their 900 plus reading books”, said Sassingian.

Digicel PNG CEO, Collin Stone, said the company is happy to provide this opportunity to Papua New Guineans to access e-books.

“I want to announce that Digicel PNG support for the BeLit campaign will allow unmetered access for Digicel subcribers to enjoy books available on the library for all system. The sponsorship for that is valued at over a K100, 000”

Good quality books are generally expensive and scarce even in Port Moresby. Mr. Stone said the books on the Library-For-All App contains unique content that is relevant to PNG and authored by Papua New Guineans and so children will find the content fun, engaging and relevant.

Digicel subscribers can send a text message to 234 to be registered and to use the site with no data for the duration of these two weeks