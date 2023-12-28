Bangkok to host 2024 World Tuna Conference

This year’s conference runs under the theme ‘Advancing Blue Transformation, Sustainable Development and Innovation through the Global Tuna Industry’.

According to the official statement from INFOFISH, the event will bring together leading speakers, experts and representatives from the global tuna industry, including the world’s major producers, processors and marketers, policymakers, industry experts, regional fisheries management organizations, non-government organizations, community groups, as well as leading scientists and researchers to speak.

These people will share and shine a light on industry developments and innovation that are not just addressing sector challenges, but are also putting the tuna industry at the fore in addressing wider global challenges and advancing sustainable solutions for the global common good and our planet’s future prosperity.

Continuing the tradition in past biennial INFOFISH World Tuna Trade Conference and Exhibitions, TUNA 2024 will be a significant platform for industry partners and stakeholders from across the Asia-Pacific region and globally to come together on the latest trade and market trends, technological developments and the ongoing efforts for greater sustainability in an industry that remains ever so dynamic and resilient.

INFOFISH emphasizes that, as always, participants will be able to discuss the state of play in the industry, the latest industry trends and the trajectory of sustainable development that the industry continues to effectively embrace, support and contribute to.

With over 500 participants anticipated and representation from across the globe, TUNA 2024 is an opportunity for global tuna industry players to be informed; to share insights and experiences; engage with industry leaders, experts and policy makers; expand business connections and to add to the very vibrant conversations, transformational fora and advocacy for sustainable development that constitutes the global tuna industry going forward.

Similarly, INFOFISH on September 6th and 7th of this year, jointly hosted the 8th Pacific Tuna Forum (PTF) with the PNG National Fisheries Authority in Port Moresby. The Western and Central Pacific Ocean (WCPO) contributes almost 60% of the global harvest of tuna, making the Pacific region and the ‘Blue Pacific Continent’ the heart of the global tuna industry.

The 8th PTF brought together expert voices in “Strengthening tuna sustainability and industry development in the ‘Blue Pacific Continent’ through increased innovation, partnership and participation” at all levels of the value/supply chain.