Badili Vocational Gets New Facilities

The funding support comes under the 10th EDF HR Development Phase II (HRDP.2). Under the EU funding of EUR26.0 million (K104 million) HRDP 2 Programme, EU supported 10 TVET centers in PNG including Badili Vocational Training Institute.

The institution with 1800 students, is the 2nd vocational institution to launch its newly built infrastructure in NCD. The first being Morata Lions in December 2020.

The infrastructure consisted of two warehouse classrooms, two ablution blocks, and a standby generator. They were constructed by the Aja builders of Rhodes Construction at the cost of K4.1million.

Secretary for Education, Dr. Uke Kombra officiated at the launch this week.

“Badili Vocation Training Centre you only need qualified tradesmen and women to be your teachers and lecturers or instructors. That’s what you need. You only need a quality infrastructure like this. You only need equipment that should be in those classrooms or buildings. And you need a good curriculum,” Dr. Uke Kombra said.

He said those who are trained here are the ones who will change PNG.

“You are not losers, you are not dropouts. You are not going to look for jobs, the jobs will come and look for you,” he added.

The five course areas which are to occupy the buildings also received basic equipment within the funding of K8.9 million.

EU Ambassador and Head of Delegation, Jernej Videtic said by providing such training facilities, EU and its members hope to address the unemployment problem among young people.

“Improving technical and vocational training reduces unemployment and leads to a more prosperous society is a crucial component of the vision 2050 and the PNG strategic DP 2010-2030. It is also a priority of the EU at the global level is critical in the increasing unemployment and reducing poverty,” the EU Ambassador said.

With the newly built and well equipped facilities Badili Vocational Centre will have qualified trainers to train students.

Institution Principal & Centre Manager, Rocky Lapu said, “Sincere gratitude and thanks to EU for making our dreams a reality by funding 5 new workshops, fully equipped with the much needed basic hand tools and some of the most sophisticated and expensive equipment.”

Other infrastructure included a new toilet facility each for male and female students, with water tanks and standby generators.

Mr Lapu said, “It has taken us 6 years to finally enjoy what we’ve been waiting for. It took 3 years of negotiations before the actual groundbreaking ceremony in 2018, and the official inauguration of the building today and we are so proud.”

Badili Vocational Centre is more than 50 years old. Through the years, it has seen changes for the better including the addition of the fisheries section and the FODE studies, and the new classroom buildings fully equipped with basic tools & equipment.