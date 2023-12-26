Aus-PNG energy partnership highlights

By the close of 2023, nearly 25,000 solar home systems and 564 solar streetlights will have been installed across remote PNG communities through collaborative efforts with the PNG Government.

This initiative goes beyond mere infrastructure, as over 1000 Solar Champions will have received training, and three Solar Hubs will be operational, bolstering the sustainability of the new solar home systems. The collective impact ensures that these communities can access renewable energy for years to come.

Looking ahead to 2024 and beyond, Australia reiterates its commitment under the Papua New Guinea Electrification Partnership (PEP), making rural and remote communities' access to renewable energy a top priority.

This sustained effort aims to provide reliable, accessible, and clean energy solutions, propelling PNG into a brighter and more sustainable future.