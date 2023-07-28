Aus-PNG earthquake building codes

Also in collaboration with the PNG Department of Works and Highways, and the PNG National Institute of Standards and Industrial Technology, the joint initiative aimed at developing an Interim Amendment to the PNG building codes for earthquake designs.

Recognizing the paramount importance of best-practice building codes that suit the local environment, the Australian Government has expressed its deep commitment to supporting climate and disaster resilience in the region.

With the rising concerns over the impacts of future disasters, having fit-for-context building codes is seen as a crucial tool to mitigate their consequences.

Deputy High Commissioner, Dr. Joanne Loundes, expressed her satisfaction with the collaborative efforts during the launch of the new Interim Amendment to the building standards this week.

She was joined by the Solan Mirisim MP, PNG Minister for Works and Highways, as they marked a significant step forward in their partnership.

The introduction of these updated codes is expected to enhance the ability of infrastructure to withstand the shock of earthquakes and other natural disasters, ensuring safer and more resilient communities across PNG.

The joint project underscores the commitment of both Australia and PNG towards building a more disaster-resilient future. With the launch of the Interim Amendment to PNG building codes, there is renewed hope for creating stronger infrastructure that can endure the impacts of hazards and safeguard lives and property.