Aus-Bougainville partner in institutional capability

This collaboration aims to provide targeted training to elected officials, both women and men, in order to foster good governance, inclusive decision-making, citizen-focused consultation, and project identification.

To support this endeavor, a substantial investment of $12 million has been allocated for the construction of Community Government halls and offices across nineteen constituencies. Recently, the communities of Haku, Tsitalato, Tonsu, and Selau-Suir in North Bougainville marked the opening of their newly constructed Community Government halls and offices.

The provision of such essential infrastructure plays a vital role in facilitating the work of Bougainville's Community Governments and Wards. Moreover, the immediate benefits extend to the local economy, as income is generated through engaging local service providers, leveraging their technical expertise and labor.

This initiative has resulted in over 100 individuals from the region gaining employment opportunities and skills development.

Honah Holan, Chairwoman of the Haku Community Government, expressed her enthusiasm for the new facilities, highlighting the significance of having a permanent venue for meetings.

She emphasized that the Community Government halls provide a space for women and men leaders to convene and collaborate in making decisions that benefit their community.

This partnership between Papua New Guinea and Australia exemplifies the PNGAus Partnership, emphasizing mutual cooperation and support in driving sustainable development and empowering local communities.