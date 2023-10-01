Assessment of damages along Bukawa Coastline

Nawaeb MP, Theo Pelgen, visited Boac on Thursday, September 28th, to assess the extent of the damages.

While he had planned to go to Bugang then Boac, Wideru and Busong, strong winds hampered his program.

“We will try our best now to see the extent of damages and from there, create an assessment report to determine how best we can attend to the situation in each area affected,” he stated.

“The people must understand that this is the work of nature. We have no control over it.”

Pelgen said once the assessment is done, the report will be submitted to relevant government agencies, such as the Morobe Provincial Disaster Office and the Morobe

Provincial Government.

“Nawaeb District Development Authority can assist in building support infrastructures to support the river banks, such as gabion baskets, to control the floods and waterways.

“The immediate assistance to be given is to try to at least protect government

infrastructures such as schools, health centres and the people with their properties that are directly affected by the floods and landslips.”

The MP further thanked local ward councillors and kiaps in the Labuta LLG for swiftly advising him of their situation.

Meanwhile, during that time, Pelgen used the opportunity to fulfil his commitment in August by bringing several pregnancy kits and basic medicine to the Boac Health Centre.

The MP said the kits include basic medicines, hand gloves, sanitation pads, baby wipes, baby napkins, sterilisers and soaps.