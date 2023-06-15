Air Niugini Rewards HMF Hiri Hanenamo Winners

The tickets, valued at over K70,000, include domestic and international travel.

Air Niugini's Acting CEO, Gary Seddon, expressed pride in supporting a festival that preserves cultural heritage and contributes to tourism.

The festival's winner, Miss Kimjosh Damuri, thanked Air Niugini and other organizations for ensuring the festival's success.

The Hiri Moale Festival celebrates the culture of the Motu-Koitabu people and took place in Port Moresby from March 3rd to 5th.

Miss Damuri, acknowledged the pivotal role played by Air Niugini in ensuring the festival's implementation and success.

The Hiri Moale Festival is an annual celebration that honors the culture of the Motu-Koitabu people, who historically established unique connections with other tribes and communities through seafaring and trade.

This year's festival took place from March 3rd to 5th at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium in Port Moresby, providing an opportunity for the local community and visitors to experience and appreciate the rich cultural heritage of Papua New Guinea.