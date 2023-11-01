88 build TVET careers with APTC qualifications

Among them was a male graduate living with disability who graduated with Certificate III in Carpentry (CPC30220).

Twenty-six women were also featured at the graduation ceremony, which took place at the APTC Campus in Port Moresby recently.

The proud graduates attained Australian qualifications in Carpentry, Light Vehicle Mechanical Technology, Commercial Cookery, Individual Support, Construction, Leadership & Management, Hospitality, Tourism, Applied Fashion Design and Technology, and International Skills Training (IST) Trainer and Assessor courses.

In his keynote address, Dave Hunter, Learning and Development Manager, Hastings Deering, commended the graduates for their hard work and skill-building and encouraged them to use their skills and knowledge to make a difference in their communities.

“Skills development can be a key driver of socio-economic progress for our country. Hence, I also acknowledge the contribution of the Australian Government as a partner for skills development of PNG nationals through APTC.

“APTC has been delivering internationally recognised Australian skills and knowledge qualifications in the Pacific since 2007 across a wide range of programs. These training programs are enabling PNG women and men to gain internationally recognised qualifications that in turn provide them with employment in a range of vocational careers,” Mr Hunter said.

Since its establishment in 2007 by the Australian Government, APTC has trained more than 19,000 Pacific Islanders, including over 3900 Papua New Guineans, of whom 1075 are women.