2024 LLG election dates announced

Minister Eoe says the revised election program dates are as follows:

Issue of Writs – Thursday 27 June, 2024 (4pm) Nominations Close – Wednesday 3 July, 2024 (4pm) Polling starts – Saturday 27 August, 2024 Polling ends – Friday 6 September, 2024 Return of Writs – On or before Thursday 27 September, 2024

Minister Eoe emphasized that Section 34 of the Organic Law on Provincial and Local Level Governments provides for elections to be held concurrently with the National Elections every 5 years. This did not eventuate in the past three LLG elections in 2012, 2017 and 2022, mostly due to funding and other factors beyond the control of the department.

He said conducting the LLD election concurrently with the National General Election has legal implications and has raised concerns among LLG leaders and communities nationwide.

In addressing this, Minister Eoe says DPLGA is currently working on an amendment in the existing laws to ensure the LLG election is not conducted concurrently but 18 months after the National Elections.

Furthermore, Eoeo says the LLG Presidents will be directly elected by the people.

“My Ministry through the Department is currently working on an NEC Submission for a determination on the method of the direct election for LLG heads (presidents).

“All provincial administrations. DDAs, LLGs, and wards will be informed once it is approved by the Head of State.”

This means that the provisions on the elections of the presidents through the ‘vote of no confidence’ process as provided under the LLG standing orders will no longer be applicable.

In the coming 2024 LLG elections, people will now directly elect ward councillors as well as the presidents.