St John’s restart heart awareness

A team from the St John Ambulance staff held a free one-hour awareness session on Heart Attack and first aid training at the Digicel PNG headquarters on Tuesday 03rd October as part of their Restart a Heart Day campaign this year.

When someone collapses in a public place such as the market, PMV, store or even at the office and home, normally people are confused or scared and do nothing. People do not know that they are capable of saving a life when the heart stops beating.

People can help restart a heart using their hands in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), by applying CPR or (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation). This is a lifesaving technique that people can learn through training.

Restart a Heart Day (16 October) is a global initiative by the European Resuscitation Council, coordinated in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea to raise awareness and educate the communities on CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) and the importance of healthy heart.

Digicel PNG Port Moresby staff were introduced to procedures necessary to apply when or during a suspected cardiac arrest (or heart attack), to save a life even before the rescue team arrives from St John. The procedures introduced were mainly aimed at saving lives outside of the hospital.

Dr. Mangu Kendino, the Chief Medical Officer at St John Ambulance explained the purpose of the awareness training, saying this is the first of many such training awareness to be conducted by St John, in the coming days before 16th October, “Restart a Heart” day.

Dr. Kendino emphasized that non-medical people must be empowered to have the courage to assist anybody who may be in danger of a heart attack at any time while outside of the hospital.

“There are many cardiac arrest scenarios where it’s possible to restart the heart, get the cardiac activity back enough that the patient get to the hospital for further medical interventions to be done,” Dr. Kendino said.

She added this procedure is called ‘out of hospital cardiac arrest’ from which people have survived because of the emergency response given by those close to them.

She said people have been saved when this procedure was applied in the hospital so if it is applied by non-medical people outside of the hospital, it is guaranteed that they will save their relatives.

Digicel staff were given a demonstration of the procedure and then were given the chance to do hands-on practice as well. A vital piece of equipment used is called the “Life Pack Defibrillator.”

This equipment guides the person who is performing the resuscitation of the patient to apply the correct number and force of pressure to the chest before CPR is done before the St John Ambulance arrives on the scene.

As a corporate entity that cares about the life of its employees, Digicel PNG has purchased a number of these equipment and learning how to use it today was an eye-opener and most appreciated.

Further training and discussions will take place between the St John Ambulance and Digicel Learning and Development in the coming weeks for more possible vital training to take place.