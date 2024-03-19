Single Mother’s Second Chance for Employment

Previously engaged in selling clothing at the four-mile Market, Catherine's life took a turn in 2018 when she was selected for a six-month contract under the Recognized Seasonal Employer scheme in New Zealand.

Venturing into the apple farming industry, Catherine wisely invested her earnings into her small clothing business back home. Despite the sacrifice of leaving her children under the care of a trusted friend, Catherine's determination and financial acumen proved vital.

Having completed three contracts in New Zealand, Catherine's dedication has not gone unnoticed. Her commitment to her job led to repeated requests from Approved Employers for her return.

This week, Catherine is set to embark on another contract, having fulfilled all program requirements and attended pre-departure briefings facilitated by the PNG Labour Mobility Unit.

For Catherine, the Labour Mobility program has been a lifeline, offering her the means to support her family in a challenging financial landscape.

Notably, the program does not require agents or monetary contributions, providing a genuine opportunity for individuals like Catherine to thrive abroad and provide for their loved ones.