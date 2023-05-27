Schools observe Pentecost

Specifically, the Roman Catholic and the Lutheran Churches celebrate this historic event in their calendars, which signifies the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and other followers of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem while they were celebrating the Feast of Weeks.

It was a beautiful sunny day in Madang and the students of the two Madang town mission administered schools, the Catholic Holy Spirit Primary School and the Lutheran, Lutheran Day Primary School, were enthusiastic in commemorating Pentecost. They geared up in their homemade crowns prepared during the week to participate in the event.

Holy Spirit Primary School had activities and items that were presented for this occasion which were judged for classes and grades that participated. They had a big celebration for their “Names Day” event which teachers and parents were invited to participate with the students.

For Lutheran Day Primary, it was low key, however, they also mentioned its significance stating that the church would host a bigger event later on in the school where the congregation, pastors and parents would be invited to participate in.

Head Teacher for Lutheran Day Primary School, Arnold Guaz said this is an annual event that the school observe, however, it is expected that parents and students should attend mass on Sunday to celebrate it. The school will have holiday coming Monday in lieu of Pentecost Sunday.