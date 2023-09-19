PNG needs Oncologists

Both parents are appealing to the government, as well to think of ways to sponsor medical students.

An Oncologist is a doctor who treats cancer and provides medical care for a person diagnosed with cancer.

“I would like to appeal to students, especially for medical students, you can go beyond. Currently, at POMGen we do not have an Oncologist. We have an adult cancer ward and children’s cancer ward, we do not have an Oncologist.

“Currently the doctors that are treating us, are specialized in pediatrics. I do not blame them if they do not know what else to do for our children. We actually thought Tilesa was the only child with cancer until we stepped into the cancer ward and realized how many more children. That’s just the ward only but for those out there.

“Even if the government can fund for a research cancer institution, build a cancer clinic hospital that would be great. We as parents wouldn’t have to raise funds just to go abroad, we will have it here,” stated Leanne.