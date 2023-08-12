MoPHA board eyes income streams

Chairman of the board, David Wissink, said this is now possible after receiving the title of the land opposite the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital.

“We’ve finally got land titles to the ground across the street here,” said Wissink after the board’s swearing in yesterday.

“We can start to put in place some things that will generate some money. That’ll be one of the things on the board’s agenda which is, ‘Ok, what are we going to do with this land?’ We all have a few ideas.

“Part of the land, we want to set aside for St John Ambulance. They are a very important partner and I know they like working with the fire house guys but it’s a bit cramped in there, we all know that.

“As soon as we can get the land issues sorted out and the funding issues sorted out, we can all move forward with that project.”