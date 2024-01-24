Kidney Dialysis Center opens at PMGH

This is the second public kidney dialysis center in the country after Mendi General Hospital.

The PMGH dialysis center is the second one in Port Moresby after the PNG Kidney Foundation’s Kidney Dialysis Center at the Kennedy Estate. It was funded by the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) for K10 million.

The commissioning of the center this morning was attended by the Minister for Health, Dr Lino Tom, Director of Sir Buri Kidu Heart institute, Professor Sir Isi Kevau, CEO of PMGH, Dr Paki Molumi, and various other dignitaries.

Dr Tom addressed the significance of the occasion, emphasizing the evolving health landscape in the country. He stated, "Twenty years ago, during my medical studies, we rarely encountered patients with lifestyle diseases. Now, the top five causes of illness are linked to lifestyle factors, reflecting a transition in the way our people live."

Highlighting the government's role in safeguarding citizens' health, Dr Tom spoke of the social contract. "This social contract demands us and the government to give our utmost best to our people. Today, I congratulate the hardworking team at Port Moresby General Hospital for achieving another milestone in our journey toward health sufficiency and independence."

Dr Tom stressed the importance of kidney care, stating, "Kidney care is no longer a luxury; it is a need." He revealed that approximately 12,000 people in the country suffer from kidney disease, acknowledging the ethical dilemma faced in allocating resources in public health.

With a dual disease burden and a rising number of lifestyle-related deaths, the government's vision is to achieve health independence before the nation's 50th year of independence.

"Tertiary healthcare must be accessible to all, not just the privileged few. Health services should be a right for everyone, regardless of their financial means," emphasized Dr Tom.

The commissioning of the Kidney Dialysis Centre marks a significant step towards realizing this vision, providing vital healthcare services to those in need and contributing to the overall health and well-being of the nation.