Henganofi health post re-opens

The event marked the end of two years of scaling down operations and referral of emergency cases to Goroka General Hospital.

Continuous burglary issues, including break and entering and stealing, had prompted the closure of the rural health centre with endorsement from the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority (EHPHA). While patient mattresses and a fridge for storing vaccines were stolen, patients and staff were harassed by opportunists.

The EHPHA has now re-opened the health centre services after securing the facility with half a million kina fencing.

Before cutting the ribbon to the new fencing and clinic re-opening on Tuesday 10th April, EHPHA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joseph Apa said, the EHPHA is concerned for the safety and wellbeing of both patients and health workers.

“The EHPHA seriously came up with the idea of putting up this fence to secure the health facility and also to secure our health workers who are on the ground to provide and deliver services for the people of Henganofi. I am appealing to the people of the Henganofi District to take ownership and look after the facility and the health workers who will in return serve them,” Dr. Apa said.

EHPHA Deputy Board Chair, Tau Amevo, shared similar sentiments and added that local, provincial and national leaders must set their budget priorities to include health. He also expressed his disappointment at the no-show of the government’s district representatives, at the event.

“Where is the local member for Henganofi, the district administrator and the district development authority of the Henganofi District? We are here to re-open the health center, and yet they are not present to witness the occasion,” Amevo queried.