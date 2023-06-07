First ELCPNG congregation in ARoB

The ELCPNG Evangelism Department’s head, Reverend Hans Giegere, said this congregation was founded by a Bougainvillean; a Lutheran church member from Trinity parish at Lae’s Three-Mile area, who returned home in 2017.

Rev Giegere, after his visit to the congregation, revealed that the church member, Dominic Boenvavio, hails from Topu village in Suir LLG, North Bougainville electorate.

While in Lae, Boenvavio was not just an active church member but also an elder of Trinity parish. Upon his return, he felt compelled to establish a Lutheran congregation in his home area.

“While the church building was still under construction, some villagers expressed concerns about building a Lutheran church in Topu, a predominantly Catholic village,” Rev Giegere explained.

However, Boenvavio arranged a meeting with the village's Catholic Catechist and other local leaders, ultimately agreeing that the church building would be completed and opened to both denominations for their respective spiritual and religious programs.

Rev Giegere shared this understanding led to the church building’s completion, marked by an official ribbon-cutting by a Lutheran evangelist and blessing by a Catholic catechist in 2019.

They began holding Sunday services and other church programs in the building, which can accommodate 30 to 40 people.

“With a population of more than 200 in Topu village, there's a need to expand the church,” said Rev Giegere.

He added that Boenvavio is currently collaborating with local leaders to expand the church, but they will need financial assistance from fellow Lutheran believers.

“In addition to building the church, he saw the need to provide a school for the children. He has therefore constructed a classroom for early learners in the village," said Rev Giegere.

Lastly, Rev Giegere highlighted that children from Topu were walking five hours each day to reach the nearest primary school. This initiative by Boenvavio is to aid his village, which was significantly affected in the aftermath of the Bougainville crisis.