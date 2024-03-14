DWU graduate awarded for top performance

Marissa Siwa, a graduate in Tourism & Hospitality, stood out among her peers with the highest cumulative GPA, earning her this recognition from TPA.

The award is a testament to her exceptional academic performance, including a commemorative plaque, a mobile phone, and a cash prize of K2000.

TPA's Acting Chief Executive Officer lauded Marissa's dedication and hard work, emphasizing her remarkable achievements in academia.

"The prize provided to the student is in recognition of their hard work and academic commitment to the THM program and is a testament to their perseverance to achieve their goal," said Kuman.

Marissa Siwa's achievement serves as an inspiration to her fellow students, reinforcing the significance of academic excellence and showing the dedication it takes to be future leaders within Papua New Guinea's vibrant tourism sector.