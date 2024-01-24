Dignity kits increase supervised deliveries

Like most mothers in rural Papua New Guinea, with limited access to shops and supplies for newborn care, Jada Wedjor’s priority was a safe delivery. The material needs would need to be addressed later. Thus, she arrived at the Matkomnai Health Facility with minimal basic needs for herself and the new baby.

“I had no nappies, clothes or even a blanket for my baby. My main priority was to have a safe delivery at the health facility and so I did not want these issues to stop me from going to the health center,” Jayda shared.

“I was ashamed of not having anything for my newborn, to cover him at the least. This was until Sr. Agnes Steven gave me a baby bucket filled with newborn clothes and a blanket for my son. I was happy. I cannot afford these things back home and I really do appreciate this Dignity Kit.”

Midwife and Officer-in-Charge of the Matkomnai Health Facility, Sr. Agnes Steven confirmed the increase in health center deliveries since introducing Dignity Kits to mothers.

“In 2022 we saw an 80% increase in mothers coming in for supervised deliveries and a 90% increase in 2023 since we started giving out the Dignity Kits to the mothers and their newborns.”

The United Nations Population Fund through its Humanitarian Response Programme provided 150 Dignity Kits to eight facilities in the Western Province in 2021. From these, Matkomnai Health Facility received 20 Dignity buckets or kits. These kits contained basic hygiene supplies for mothers and essentials for babies such as napkins, blankets and clothes.

“From our 20 DK’s we have already distributed 17 of these kits to mothers, especially after assessing their situations. We give according to what they need at the moment. This has encouraged more mothers to come to the health facility and deliver their babies, hence the significant increase in the last two years” Sr. Agnes shared.

“We have completed distributing our Dignity Kits with one of the remaining 3 being given to Ms. Jayda and her newborn son,” Sr Agnes said.

Sr. Agnes also shared the challenges in her health center including limited beds and space for delivery, nil stock of medicines and proper lighting during delivery. She said simple gestures like the donation of Dignity Kits, makes the job worthwhile.

“We lack many important equipment and medicines in the hospital, especially in the area of maternal health and safe deliveries but when we see mothers happy and smiling when receiving their dignity kits, we forget our own woes at the health center.”

“Thank you UNFPA for supplying these kits. It has indeed helped and encouraged women to deliver their babies at the health center.”