Tropical Depression now intensified into a Cat 1 Tropical Cyclone

Fiji Meteorological Director, Terry Atalifo said TC Cody is moving towards the southwest of Kadavu.

Atalifo said the concern now is the associated rain bands which are expected to affect the Fiji group for the next few days.

“It’s expected to be slow-moving to the southwest of the Fiji group and then die further South in the coming days. We do not expect the TC to make any landfall in the Fiji group.”

Atalifo said the heavy rain warning remains in force for the group.

He added the flooding warning also remains in force.