Six fatally stabbed at mall in Sydney

NSW Police said the man from Queensland was shot dead by a senior police officer inside Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday afternoon, after setting upon several people inside the complex with a knife and triggering an evacuation.

Six people were killed, including four women and one man who died inside the centre, and another woman who died in hospital.

Two of the victims have no family in Australia and authorities are trying to contact their families.

Eight injured people, including a nine-month-old baby who has since undergone surgery, remain in Sydney hospitals after being rushed there by ambulance with some in a "serious but stable" condition.

Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke said Cauchi recently came to Sydney from Queensland and he had hired a "very small" storage facility, which investigating officers have now accessed.

"We have no information, we have received no evidence, we have recovered no intelligence that we have gathered that would suggest that this was driven by any particular motivation, ideology or otherwise," he said.

"We are continuing to work through the profiling of the offender but very clearly to us at this stage it would appear that this is related to the mental health of the individual involved."

Witnesses described panic and confusion inside the centre as the seriousness of the situation became clear.

