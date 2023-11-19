Population, Development Discussed

The delegates noted that decisions made by countries in this region shape the future of its 4.7 billion individuals as well as future generations across the globe.

This important message was reiterated during the Seventh Asian and Pacific Population Conference, which reviewed the implementation of the Asian and Pacific Ministerial Declaration on Population and Development (2013) and the Programme of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development (1994).

The three-day conference was jointly organised by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Held from 15 to 17 November in Bangkok, the event brought together more than 400 government officials and representatives of civil society and youth groups.

“Beyond sheer numbers, this gathering reflects our shared commitment to addressing the population dynamics in our region. The collective resolve, constructive dialogues, and solution-oriented approach evident throughout the conference underscore our potential to make substantial contributions to ICPD30 and position ourselves for the post-2030 population and development agenda,” said Lin Yang, ESCAP Deputy Executive Secretary, during the closing of the conference on Friday.

The regional conference provided an opportunity to celebrate successes. Since the previous conference, convened ten years ago, Asia and the Pacific has seen increased life expectancy, along with a decline in maternal mortality, enhanced access to contraceptives and more girls going to school. These changes have occurred due to increased socioeconomic development, advancements in gender equality and people gaining greater agency to make decisions, including about their sexual and reproductive health.

Delegates acknowledged that the following megatrends are affecting economic, social and environmental outcomes: shifting population dynamics, the intensifying climate crisis, increasing migration, growing urbanisation and rapid digital advancement. Moreover, they noted that inequality and social injustice persist.

The message was clear: Forward-looking policies that capitalise on the demographic transition and place individual rights and choices at the centre are key to building sustainable and thriving societies and economies.

Additionally, partnerships across the region to exchange experiences, increase investments and accelerate progress and disaggregated data were noted as critical to achieving shared goals.

“Strengthened regional collaboration is required now more than ever. And that is exactly what we have seen over the last week. The energy, spirit and genuine interest that each of you have shown to work together to advance the quality of life of every individual that calls this region home is promising,” said UNFPA Deputy Executive Director (Programme), Diene Keita, bringing the conference to a close.

Facts and figures