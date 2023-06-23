OceanGate and Coast Guard confirm deaths of five passengers on missing Titanic submersible

The implosion likely occurred near the Titanic shipwreck, where the submersible was headed.

"The debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber," Rear Admiral John Mauger, of the First Coast Guard District, told reporters.

"Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the loved ones of the crew."

An unmanned deep-sea robot deployed from a Canadian ship discovered the wreckage of the Titan on Thursday morning about 488 metres from the bow of the century-old wreck, 4 kilometres below the surface.

Soon after the debris of the vessel was found, OceanGate Expeditions, the US-based company that operated the Titan submersible, released a statement confirming the deaths of the five passengers.

"We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost," the company said.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans."

Original article: ABC News