Australian women sue over Qatar airport strip-searches

The women were ordered off a flight and checked for whether they had given birth after a baby was found in a bin at Hamad Airport in October 2020.

They described their experience as state-sanctioned assault and the incident sparked widespread outrage.

Qatar later apologised and one airport official was handed a suspended jail sentence.

But the women say their cases have since been ignored.

They were taken off the Qatar Airways plane by armed guards before being taken into ambulances on the tarmac where they were inspected by nurses.

The women said they did not consent to the examinations and were not given explanations for what was happening to them.

One of the women, who did not want to be named, told the BBC she was "subjected to the most horrifically invasive physical exam".

"I was certain that I was either going to be killed by one of the many men that had a gun, or that my husband on the plane was going to be killed," she said in a statement from her lawyer.

The examinations lasted about five minutes before they were escorted back to their flight.

Several women reported the incident to police after landing in Australia, sparking public attention and condemnation from several nations.