Everyday People: Valali Nau

The former Pastor is 67, and has 16 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.

He continues to encourage new pastors to continue God’s work. And to see other denominations as partners in sharing the word and work of God.

“Don’t see divisions. Cooperate with other denominations to serve God,” he continues to say.

Pastor Nau was brought up as a member of the United Church.

After Grade 10 in 1974, he was employed by the Public Service Commission (PSC). It was a big deal then, to work for the PSC. Two years later he married. Work continued with the PSC until he retrenched in 1990.

Three years before his retrenchment, Pastor Nau changed denomination. He baptized as a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. He then retired in 1990, and returned home to Ginigolo Village. He became a subsistence farmer, and raised his children in the village.

In 1998, he was appointed as a Trainee Pastor (Volunteer Missionary) for the SDA Church, and attended Layman School for 6 months in Madana the same year.

After that, he and his family moved to the Eastern Highlands Province in 2002, where he would enroll as a first year student at Omaura Theology Bible School. He completed Level 1 Diploma.

Pastor Nau’s learning of the SDA faith continued to flourish until 2015.

From 2003 to 2015, he continued Pastoral services and then retired as he had reached 60 years of age. However, the work of God does not and never ends. The retired Pastor minister’s to his community in Ginigolo as a volunteer.

“No current SDA Pastor in the area I’m living in (Gabone Village), so I am currently taking care of Konegoma Community which is between Gabone and Tauruba villages. There is still a lot to be done like visitation to the needy (with) Bible studies etcetera,” he said.

“My encouragement to new pastors is to continue God’s work,” he said.