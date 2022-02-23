Everyday People: Margaret Aka

I’m also the first female in my country to hold an OFC B Licence and the first female to coach a team in our men’s National Soccer League.

I am from the village Guhi in West New Britain Province and I come from a family of five siblings – three brothers and one sister.

My late parents raised me on the values of selflessness, kindness and respect.

In 2013, I was volunteering as a Grassroots and Youth coach and was appointed Just Play Project Manager the following year.

I was always heavily involved in women’s football and was a part of developing plans and activities while I was coaching teams.

In 2016, we didn’t have a Women’s Development Officer and I was offered the role and have been in it ever since.

It’s rare to see a female coach educator in PNG; it’s more common to see males hold these positions.

It can challenging to be in a room full of men when conducting coaching courses.

As a player, I never thought I would be involved in this area of football. Being in this position is rewarding as I’m able to help girls and women realise their full potential in this country.

There are many things that can be achieved through women’s football development, but my main focus is showcasing the positive impact women can have on the game.

Women’s football is more than just a sport; it shapes lives for the better.

(Article by Oceania Football Confederation, picture by PNG Football Association)