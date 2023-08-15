Wan Squad makes history in dance finals

A dancer described this as an unreal experience and was excited for the achievement the team has made.

Upon arrival, the Wan Squad dancers were embraced to a welcome reception by awaiting family members and fans at the Jacksons International Airport.

Team leader David Chee said the team have been preparing for this event for a very long time, and for them to make it through to the finals was a big achievement for them.

Chee said the team had finished in 14th place in the previous championship dance. This time they finished in the top four.

Wan Squad coach, Pyan Ng, the mastermind behind this achievement said, they have been committed to their training and this is the reward for their hard work. He said the team would have finished in the top three or higher but they were unlucky.

He said the judges were thorough and detailed in their assessment so that the best team wins the championship.

While the team considers this as a big achievement, they want to be the best in the world in Hip Hop Dance. The Wan Squad said they are not done yet. They are eyeing to top the championship on their next attempt.

The Wan Squad thanked sponsors, family members and fans for their support.

Meanwhile, the team will travel to Australia in October for their next Dance meet. They won this competition last year and will be looking to defend their title.