Top artists shine in Brisbane exhibition

The exhibition, co-hosted by NCC and Paradise Palette, takes place at the Petrie Terrace Gallery of the Queensland Royal Art Society in Brisbane and runs until November 7.

On November 1, the exhibition was officially opened by NCC's executive director, Steven Kilanda, in the presence of distinguished guests, business partners, stakeholders, artists, and the local community.

Notable among the artists featured in the exhibition are three talented PNG female artists: Elma Dantu Elias representing East New Britain Province, Gazellah Brudersione representing Port Moresby and Kyliemera Kapiri from Morobe Province.

The NCC's art exhibition program aims to support, expose, and promote Papua New Guinean artists globally. This exhibition is part of the lead-up to a major PNG contemporary art exhibition scheduled for September 2025 in Canberra, coinciding with PNG's 50th independence anniversary.

Kilanda emphasized the importance of the exhibition in fostering cultural ties between Papua New Guinea and Australia, while also providing a platform for emerging artists and creating pathways for career development in the creative industry.

He highlighted the potential of the arts, culture, and tourism sectors as economic drivers and their role in preserving national unity and cultural heritage.